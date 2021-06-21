Minister Calls for Allies' Proactive Approach to Nuke Talks with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Lee In-young called for Seoul and Washington to proactively seek a quick resumption of denuclearization talks with Pyongyang, saying now is the turning point to transition into dialogue.Lee made the call on Tuesday during a meeting with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim, who is visiting Seoul this week.Lee's remarks come days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un emphasized the need to prepare for both dialogue and confrontation, in his first message toward the U.S. and the South since the Joe Biden administration took office in January.As a means to persuade Pyongyang to return to dialogue, Lee suggested that Seoul and Washington seek to assist the North in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and food shortages and resume family reunions and economic projects.Expressing hope that Pyongyang will positively respond to Washington's previous proposal for talks, the U.S. envoy stressed that the allies share a commitment toward achieving denuclearization through dialogue and diplomacy.Kim reiterated U.S. support behind meaningful dialogue and cooperation between the two Koreas.Kim is scheduled to pay a courtesy call to President Moon Jae-in and hold talks with National Security Adviser Suh Hoon Tuesday afternoon.