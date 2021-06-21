Ministry Pledges All-Out Efforts to Resume Dialogue with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has pledged to exert all-out efforts toward restoring channels and resuming dialogue with North Korea in preparation for renewed cross-border relations.In a report submitted to a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, the Unification Ministry said Seoul is ready to meet with Pyongyang anytime under no restrictions to the format. It is also willing to discuss any subject on the agenda.The ministry particularly talked about seeking inter-Korean cooperation in COVID-19 quarantine, health care and humanitarian aid, including deliveries of food and fertilizer, as well as resuming family reunions.Regarding the outcome of last week's plenary session of the ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, the ministry said it takes note of Pyongyang's reference to dialogue and priority of managing stability on the Korean Peninsula.The ministry also pledged to continue efforts to bring the North back to denuclearization talks based on diplomacy and dialogue with Seoul and Washington.