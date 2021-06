Photo : YONHAP News

Starting next year, expectant mothers will be eligible to receive an additional 400-thousand won in government support for their medical expenses.The Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that revisions to the relevant enforcement ordinance were approved by the Cabinet earlier in the day.Women expecting one child will be eligible for one million won from 2022, while women expecting twins can receive one-point-four million won.The funds can be used from the start of the pregnancy up to two years after giving birth, compared to the current one year. They can also cover all medical and pharmaceutical expenses, as opposed to only fees related to pregnancy under the present rules.