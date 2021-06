Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has expelled two lawmakers elected by proportional representation who are suspected of engaging in real estate speculation.At a general meeting of its assembly members on Tuesday, the DP approved the expulsions of Reps. Youn Mee-hyang and Yang Yi-won-young.Youn is suspected of registering real estate under a third party’s name while Yang allegedly violated the Agricultural Land Act.The DP earlier asked the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission to investigate all its lawmakers and their immediate families for potential illegal real estate dealings. It found possible cases involving 12 DP lawmakers.Of the 12, five have left the party upon request from party leadership. Youn and Yang were expelled as they are proportional representation lawmakers.