Moon: S. Korea's Elevated Status Reconfirmed at G7 Summit

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in said South Korea's elevated status was reconfirmed while he recently attended the Group of Seven(G7) summit, adding that the nation has grown to become a globally recognized state.At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon credited the South Korean people for achieving economic growth and democracy, despite historical pains and geopolitical challenges.Citing the country's achievements in COVID-19 quarantine and the following recovery, Moon said leaders of advanced nations touted South Korea for its accomplishments. He said the country will play a pivotal role with advanced nations in tackling major global challenges.While pledging to enhance the country's global duties through expanded diplomacy, the president also stressed that there still remain tasks that need to be fulfilled.He urged officials to put forth ways to reduce social inequality, achieve social inclusion in post-pandemic recovery, and accelerate the administration's Korean New Deal initiative.