Kim Jong-un's Sister Rejects Jake Sullivan's 'Wrong Expectations' for Talks

Write: 2021-06-22 12:50:00Update: 2021-06-22 15:56:29

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Yo-jong, said it is the "wrong expectation" for the U.S. to believe Pyongyang is sending a signal towards a possible resumption of dialogue. 

North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday released Kim Yo-jong's statement in response to U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's latest comments about North Korea. 

In the statement, the powerful sister dismissed Sullivan's anticipation for talks, citing a Korean proverb by saying, "Interpretation of a dream is better than the dream itself."

During an interview on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, Sullivan commented on Kim Jong-un's recent call for the preparation for "both dialogue and confrontation" vis-à-vis Washington, calling the remarks an "interesting signal."

The dismissive rhetoric came just a day after U.S. nuclear envoy Sung Kim offered a meeting with Pyongyang "anywhere, anytime without preconditions," echoing Sullivan's call for a clearer sign from the North.  

Kim Yo-jong said that the U.S. appears to be interpreting the situation in a comforting way but doing so will only lead to bigger disappointment.
