Political Critic Surprised Yoon's Camp Made No Contact after 'X-File' Revelation

Write: 2021-06-22 13:46:32Update: 2021-06-22 13:57:31

Photo : KBS News

Jang Seong-cheol, a right-leaning political critic who revealed the existence of the so-called "X-File" linked to Yoon Seok-youl, said he was surprised that Yoon's camp has yet to contact him.

Appearing on local radio programs Tuesday, Jang said he revealed the file's existence as a warning to Yoon and his aides and that the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has already contacted him for the file.

The critic suspected that the ruling camp likely created the file as a means to attack the former prosecutor-general after he eventually makes his presidential bid as an opposition candidate.

There are reportedly two schools of thought around the rumored file, with one claiming there is nothing new or scandalous in it while others speculate the contents will deal a heavy blow to Yoon’s presidential bid.

Many of the allegations were said to have already been raised during Yoon's prosecutor-general confirmation hearing in July 2019, including that he intervened in a bribery case involving the brother of a prosecutor he is close to.

Corruption allegations surrounding Yoon's wife and mother-in-law are also reportedly included in the alleged file.
