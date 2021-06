Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in will attend a group summit with the leaders of eight Central American countries on Friday via video link.The presidential official announced on Tuesday in a news briefing that Moon will take part in the Fourth South Korea-Central American Integration System, or SICA, Summit.The presidential office stated that the leaders plan to discuss ways for inclusive and sustainable economic recovery following COVID-19 and future cooperation between SICA and South Korea.It is the group’s first joint summit with South Korea in eleven years and the first summit with Latin American countries under the Moon administration.Composed of Costa Rica, Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, and the Dominican Republic, SICA was founded in 1991 with the goal of integrating and advancing the Central American region.