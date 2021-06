Photo : YONHAP News

A new report showed that the quality of life for children in South Korea ranked low compared to 35 other countries due to the country's competitive education system.The report, co-authored by Save the Children and the Social Welfare Research Institute at Seoul National University, was released on Tuesday.As of 2019, children in South Korea rated their level of happiness at eight-point-41 out of ten, putting the country in 31st place and tying with Taiwan.More than 128-thousand children over the age of 10 in 35 countries including Algeria, France, Germany, Malaysia and Vietnam were surveyed for the report.The only countries trailing South Korea were Nepal, Hong Kong and Vietnam in that order. The country that ranked highest was Albania, followed by Romania and Greece.