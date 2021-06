Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim made a courtesy call to President Moon Jae-in at the presidential office on Tuesday.The meeting took place during Kim’s first visit to South Korea since assuming the post last month.Moon and Kim exchanged views on Korean Peninsula affairs and efforts to denuclearize North Korea.Kim, who arrived last Saturday, earlier said on Monday that he looks forward to a positive response from Pyongyang regarding the U.S. proposal to meet with the North "anywhere, anytime, without preconditions."