Samsung Electronics Ranks 42nd in Global Brand Value

Photo : YONHAP News

The global brand value of South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics ranked 42nd in the world in 2021, down two notches from last year.According to a report published Tuesday by British market researcher Kantar, Samsung Electronics' brand value is estimated at 46-point-eight billion dollars this year, up 44 percent from the previous year.Though it dropped two spots in the ranking, it is the sole South Korean company to make Kantar's latest list of the top 100 best global brands.Amazon is the most valuable company in the world, with its brand value soaring 64 percent on-year to 683-point-9 billion dollars in 2021. It remains the steady leader for three years running. Apple came next with 612 billion dollars, followed by Google with 458 billion dollars and Microsoft with 410-point-3 billion dollars.Kantar releases the list every year based on a survey of three-point-nine million global consumers and companies' stock market capitalization.