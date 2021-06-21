Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S. Korean Contractor SJ Chosen as Final Bidder for Eastar Jet

Write: 2021-06-22 19:27:29Update: 2021-06-22 19:32:54

S. Korean Contractor SJ Chosen as Final Bidder for Eastar Jet

Photo : YONHAP News

Local mid-sized construction company SJ has been chosen as the final bidder to acquire cash-strapped budget airliner Eastar Jet. 

The Seoul Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday approved Eastar Jet’s plan to seal a deal with SJ as requested by Eastar CEO Kim Yoo-sang. The two sides are expected to sign a deal on Thursday. 

The court also accepted the budget carrier’s request to designate a consortium consisting of Kanglim, an affiliate of underwear maker Ssang Bang Wool, and entertainment company IOK, as the secondary bidder. 

Last month, SJ was chosen as a preliminary preferred investor in a “stalking horse bid” process, in which the airliner can choose between the preliminary preferred investor and the winning bidder from an auction. The Kanglim-IOK consortium was initially the sole bidder in the open auction. 

Eastar has been searching for a new investor since 2019 due to financial problems, facing the growing prospect of liquidation as the search dragged on. The airliner applied for a court receivership in January and the Seoul Bankruptcy Court approved the procedure the following month.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >