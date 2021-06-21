Pres. Moon Reaffirms Confidence in US' Will to Talk with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has reaffirmed Seoul’s confidence in the Joe Biden administration’s policy on North Korea, which focuses on dialogue and diplomatic engagement.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said that in his meeting with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim on Tuesday, President Moon assessed the “pertinence” of the Biden administration’s plan to realize the complete the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy.Moon emphasized that need for Seoul and Washington to cooperate to create a virtuous cycle of improving inter-Korean relations and nudging forward dialogue between the U.S. and the North. He also pledged to make all possible effort during his remaining term to put inter-Korean ties and the U.S.-North relations “on a steady track.”Sung Kim promised Moon that he will do his best for the resumption of the U.S.-North dialogue and also reaffirmed President Biden’s support for meaningful dialogue, engagement and cooperation between the two Koreas.