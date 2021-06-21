Shipment of 650,000 Pfizer Vaccine Doses to Arrive on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

An additional shipment of 650-thousand doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, enough to inoculate 325-thousand people, will arrive in South Korea this week.According to the state vaccine task force on Tuesday, the batch, which is part of some 66 million doses that South Korea purchased directly from the U.S. pharmaceutical company, will land at Incheon International Airport on Wednesday.The latest round of vaccines brings the total amount from Pfizer so far to six-point-35 million doses. South Korea is scheduled to receive seven million doses in the first half of the year.The lion's share of Pfizer vaccines are earmarked for seniors aged 75 and older, as well as those under 30 who are excluded from the AstraZeneca vaccine due to its link to rare blood clots, including soldiers and essential workers.The country with a 52 million population has so far secured vaccines for nearly 100 million people.