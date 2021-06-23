Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Reservations for Unvaccinated Elderly for Pfizer Vaccine Begin

Write: 2021-06-23 07:46:12Update: 2021-06-23 14:00:37

Reservations for Unvaccinated Elderly for Pfizer Vaccine Begin

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has started accepting reservations from unvaccinated senior citizens for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. 

According to the state vaccination task force, senior citizens who made reservations for the AstraZeneca vaccine but have yet to be inoculated can now make appointments to receive the Pfizer vaccine next month. 

Around 200-thousand people - those aged 60 to 74 and those suffering from chronic respiratory diseases – will be allowed to make reservations through 6 p.m. next Wednesday and receive their first shots from July 5 to July 17. 

They need to first cancel their reservations for the AstraZeneca vaccine in order to apply for the Pfizer vaccine. 

The shift from AstraZeneca to Pfizer is reportedly due to the supply schedule for the third quarter with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines expected to become the main vaccine products to be administered in the July to September period.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >