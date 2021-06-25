State Dept.: US Remains Committed to Engaging N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Washington remains hopeful that North Korea will positively respond to its outreach.U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price relayed the government’s stance in a briefing on Tuesday after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, Yo-jong, criticized the U.S. for having “the wrong expectations” for dialogue.Price said the U.S. is aware of Kim Yo-jong’s statement but it has not changed Washington’s view on diplomacy, adding that it will have to wait and see if the comments are followed up with more direct communication about a potential way forward.He said that the U.S. government remains prepared to engage in principled negotiations with the North to deal with the challenge of its nuclear program and that its policy on North Korea is aimed at resolution, not hostility.Regarding Seoul and Washington’s recent agreement to consider ending their working group on North Korea policy, Price ensured that the two sides will continue similar engagement through a variety of diplomatic channels at all government levels.