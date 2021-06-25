Domestic S. Korea Reports 1st Adult MIS-C Case Linked to COVID-19

South Korea has reported its first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children(MIS-C) in an adult infected with COVID-19.



According to the local medical community on Wednesday, a 38-year-old man was diagnosed with MIS-C at Seoul Asan Medical Center in late April. The case was disclosed recently through a research paper in the Journal of Korean Medical Science.



The patient, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, suffered from a stomachache and fever for days before visiting the emergency room at Seoul Asan Medical Center.



He showed significant improvement after intravenous immunoglobulin(IVIG) and steroid treatments and was discharged on May 10, 13 days following his initial hospitalization.



Prior to this case, South Korea reported five MIS-C diagnoses linked to COVID-19, all in children.