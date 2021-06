Photo : KBS News

The South Korean unit of McDonald's has sold more than one-point-two million sets of a meal named after K-pop sensation BTS in less than a month as of Monday.​HanGook McDonald's Company launched the BTS Meal, which includes ten chicken nuggets, fries and a drink, on May 27.The company said on Wednesday that during the period, the average daily amount of McNuggets sold jumped 250 percent from the four weeks prior to the launch of the BTS meal.The company described the figures as unprecedented, adding that it had never before seen a meal set that does not include burgers sell more than one million in less than a month after its release.The BTS Meal will be sold in McDonald stores across the country until next Wednesday.