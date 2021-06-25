Domestic Chinese Diplomat Caught Drunk Driving in Gwangju, Seeks Diplomatic Immunity

A Chinese diplomat stationed in the southwestern city of Gwangju has been caught driving drunk after a complaint was filed by a city resident.



According to local police on Wednesday, the person was found driving while intoxicated in an underground parking lot of an apartment complex in Gwangju's Pungam area at around 12:00 a.m. Sunday.



At the time of the police’s arrival, the diplomat's blood alcohol level was within the range for his license to be revoked.



The official has reportedly requested diplomatic immunity, as police review whether immunity can be applied for drunk driving.