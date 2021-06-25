Coupang Boycott Gains Traction as Public Outrage Builds over Fire, Coupang Eats

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Public outrage is building against e-commerce giant Coupang as more join a boycott campaign first sparked by the death of a firefighter responding to the blaze at its distribution center. Controversy has spread to the company’s food delivery app Coupang Eats, as it came to be known a restaurant owner died while under pressure from the company over a customer dispute.Emma Kalka reports.Report: E-commerce giant Coupang remains at the center of public outrage nearly a week after a fire blazed through one of its main distribution centers, killing one firefighter.Coupang customers are cancelling their accounts as they call on others to join a boycott amid suspicions that mismanagement may have had a role in dismissing early warning signs.Public criticism arose when news reports pointed to sprinklers within the distribution center failing to activate during the first eight minutes of the fire that began in the early hours of June 17. They may have been manually turned off due to multiple false alarms, staffers say, as triggered sirens had been disregarded many times before.Workers at the distribution center exclusively told KBS News that early eyewitnesses of the flame reported it to managers and asked for help, but were routinely ignored. They said they were unable to call 119 as most workers are banned from carrying their phones outside of break time, sparking concerns of the invasion of privacy.The testimonies come as controversy boils over delivery app Coupang Eats. National media reported on Monday that a restaurant owner in her 50s died of a stroke incurred while under pressure by the company to satisfy excessive complaints from a customer who had ordered food through the app from her establishment on May 7.The foul-mouthed customer demanded a full refund for a fried shrimp that had discolored after being left refrigerated overnight.Civic groups protested outside Coupang headquarters on Tuesday, accusing the company of providing insufficient mediation in the dispute and instead heaped the burden of resolution on the restaurant owner.Restaurants and customers are quitting the Coupang Eats app, as the firm issued an apology and promised to set up a task force to protect restauranteurs from malicious reviews. Some restaurants plan to file a complaint against Coupang Eats with the Fair Trade Commission next week.Emma Kalka, KBS World Radio News.