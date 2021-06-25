DP Unilaterally Passes Alternative Holiday Bill through Committee

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Wednesday unilaterally passed through the parliamentary public administration committee a bill aimed at allowing an alternative holiday to be designated for all public holidays that fall on a weekend.While the current system only applies to Lunar New Year, Chuseok and Children's Day, the bill, if it passes parliament, would allow substitute holidays to be set for all public holidays. This means Liberation Day, Foundation Day, Hangeul Day and Christmas Day in the second half of this year would be given designated alternative holidays.The bill is widely expected to be put to a plenary vote during the June extraordinary session as the ruling party is pushing for the new system to take effect before Liberation Day on August 15.However, businesses with less than five employees, which are not required by law to give paid leave, were excluded from the new bill.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has boycotted voting on it, arguing that excluding such businesses goes against the objective of the alternative holiday system.