Births in April Fall under 23,000, Natural Pop. Decline Continues for 18th Month

Write: 2021-06-23 14:16:32Update: 2021-06-23 15:45:57

Photo : KBS News

The number of newborns in South Korea fell below 23-thousand in April, with the population naturally declining for the 18th consecutive month.

According to data from Statistics Korea on Wednesday, 22-thousand-820 babies were born in April, down two-point-two percent from a year earlier. The latest tally is the lowest for the month since the agency began compiling related data in 1981.

While the on-year decline in births continued for the 65th straight month, the number dropped by a significantly smaller margin of 501, compared to over two-thousand a month recorded from April 2016 to April 2020.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths in April rose one-point-seven percent on-year to 25-thousand-87, the highest for the month since 1983.

The natural population growth, which is the number of births minus the number of deaths, was minus two-thousand-267 in April. The natural decline continued for the 18th month from November 2019.
