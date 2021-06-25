Ex-Minister Announces Bid to Run in 2022 Presidential Election for DP

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae has announced her bid to run in next year's presidential election for the ruling Democratic Party(DP).Formally making her bid on Wednesday, Choo pledged to complete social reforms that were demanded during the candlelight rallies that led to the ouster of former President Park Geun-hye amid an influence-peddling scandal in 2016.Calling for a society where people come before money, land, power or ideology, Choo promised to first carry out fundamental reforms to root out systematic unfairness.She pledged to decisively fix the immense amount of unearned income generated from and and real estate held by a small group of people who use their privilege to monopolize the system.The former minister also pledged to reignite efforts to establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula by actively pushing for the resumption of inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation.Proposing a "double welfare state," Choo promised to expand universal welfare, while also focusing on selective welfare to remove exclusion or discrimination.