Ex-UFP Leader Hints at Possible Presidential Bid

Write: 2021-06-23 15:12:04Update: 2021-06-23 15:25:19

Ex-UFP Leader Hints at Possible Presidential Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

The former head of the Unified Future Party(UFP), before it was renamed the People Power Party(PPP), hinted at running in next year's presidential election.

On a local radio program on Wednesday, Hwang Kyo-ahn said if there is a duty he should take, he would, and if there is a road he should walk, he confidently plans to take the journey.

Referring to his recent book, Hwang said it is a compilation of his vision for how the country should transform, adding that he plans to hold a publication event next Wednesday to present his dreams and vision.

Pledging to restore free democracy and unite the country that has been divided, Hwang stressed that prepared leaders should take the driver's seat.

The former UFP leader also strongly denied allegations that he was involved in the compilation of the so-called "X-File" on former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl, a leading potential opposition presidential contender.
