Leftover Vaccines to Be More Available from July as 2nd Dose Shots Begin

Photo : YONHAP News

Leftover COVID-19 vaccines from no-show or last-minute cancelled appointments are said to be more available next month as they have become difficult to come by.In a Wednesday briefing, quarantine authorities commented on the scarcity of leftover vaccines at the moment, saying more are likely to be available next month.Authorities explained AstraZeneca vaccines are currently being withdrawn to public health centers while only a limited amount of Janssen vaccines remain.Second-dose vaccinations are to kick off next month at some 21-hundred medical facilities nationwide in early July, at which point people may be able to claim leftover vaccines through apps on Naver and KakaoTalk.Availability is said to further increase when vaccinations open to the wider general public at 13-thousand locations from mid-July.