Domestic S. Korea to Submit Bid to Host 2030 World Expo in Busan

South Korea is set to submit a bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern port city of Busan on Wednesday.



A delegation of government and Busan city officials, including Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee and Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, is in Paris to hand in a letter of intent to the Bureau International des Expositions(BIE).



The letter contains South Korea's vision for the 2030 Busan Expo and an introduction of the city, among other things. After the submission, the delegation will meet with BIE Secretary General Dimitri Kerkentzes.



South Korea previously hosted the Expo 2012 Yeosu, which was recognized by the BIE.



The host city for the World Expo 2030 is set to be announced in November 2023 after onsite inspections and a vote by 169 member countries. Currently, Russia, China, Italy, Spain and France are prospective competitors.