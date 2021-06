Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Wednesday that nuclear power plants will inevitably remain an important part of the country's energy mix for the next 60 years.Responding to a lawmaker's question amid talks of a nuclear phase-out in a parliamentary interpellation session, Kim said it would be "excessively propagandist" to claim that nuclear power plants will no longer produce energy.The prime minister called for efforts to look into whether the design lifespan of the plants could be extended.Regarding calls that such an extension is the wise, economical way to save on costs, the prime minister added he believes the country's Kori and Wolseong plants also underwent similar procedures.