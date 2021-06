Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has protested and expressed regret over the Japanese military’s description of Dokdo as an area subject to territorial dispute.A senior official of the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday underlined that Dokdo is South Korean territory historically, geographically and under international law.The official added the government will gravely and sternly deal with Japan’s unjust claims regarding Dokdo.Earlier, the Japan Self Defense Forces’ Joint Chief of Staff posted on its Facebook account a video in English and in French, describing what it called its "vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific."In the clips, it showed Dokdo on a map with the phrase “territorial disputes over Takeshima Island,” Japan's name for the easternmost South Korean islets.