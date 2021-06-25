Moon Calls for Volatile Cryptocurrency Watch as Fever Affects the Young

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has asked the government to keep an eye on the cryptocurrency market, especially as the craze has centered around young investors.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum relayed the president’s stance on the matter in response to a question posed during a parliamentary inspection session on the government on Wednesday.Kim said Moon underlined the need for close inspection of the highly volatile virtual coin market to prevent big losses incurred by young investors.When asked by main opposition People Power Party Representative Lee Joo-hwan whether Moon gave any instruction regarding policy, the prime minister said there was no such order.Kim said, since taking office last month, he has focused on efforts to stabilize the cryptocurrency market and to secure the transparency of transactions. He added the government will work toward securing the market's stability by September.