War-Separated People to Produce Video Letters for Family in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will help some one-thousand people produce video messages to be delivered to their war-separated families in North Korea one day.The Unification Ministry and the Korean Red Cross said on Wednesday production of the “video letters” by people separated by the Korean War will begin this month with the goal of completion by December.Under the project, the participants, mostly in their 80s and 90s, will be filmed before they die so their family members in the North will be able to see them along with accompanying messages when the governments of the two Koreas agree on the videos' exchange.The Red Cross will also conduct genetic tests on the participants in case of family verification needs in the future. Over 24-thousand other separated family members have already undergone such tests since 2014.