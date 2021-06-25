Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, China Discuss How to Bring N. Korea to Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s nuclear envoy has discussed with his new Chinese counterpart cooperation between their countries towards the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.According to the Foreign Ministry, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk and Liu Xiaoming held phone talks on Wednesday, marking the first time the two held discussions since Liu took office.Liu, a former ambassador to the U.K., was appointed China’s new envoy for North Korea in April.Noh and Liu exchanged their assessments on recent developments on the Korean peninsula. They also considered cooperation between their countries to achieve the goals of its complete denuclearization and establishment of lasting peace.In particular, Noh asked for Beijing’s help in bringing Pyongyang back to dialogue. Liu assessed South Korea’s efforts to advance the peace process and reaffirmed Beijing’s will to cooperate by playing a constructive role.The two agreed to continue discussions on the Korean peninsula via various channels, including in-person talks in the near future.