Inter-Korea

N. Korea's Top Diplomat Says Pyongyang Is Not Considering Any Contact with US

Write: 2021-06-23 21:41:33Update: 2021-06-24 09:34:44

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has again dismissed the likelihood of restarting talks with the United States. 

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon said in a statement on Wednesday that his country is not considering any meaningless contact or any other possibility involving the United States that will waste its precious time. 

The statement came a day after Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said in a statement that the U.S. expectation of reigniting dialogue with Pyongyang "would plunge them into greater disappointment."

Referring to Kim's statement, Ri said that the North's Foreign Ministry welcomes she issued a statement that clearly dismissed Washington's rash assessment and expectations. 

Kim Yo-jong said on Wednesday that it is the "wrong expectation" for the U.S. to believe Pyongyang is sending a signal towards the possible resumption of dialogue. 

Her comments came just after U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Kim Jong-un's recent call to prepare for "both dialogue and confrontation with the U.S.” was an "interesting signal."
