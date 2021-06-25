State Department: US Remains Open to Diplomacy with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department reaffirmed on Wednesday that the United States remains open to diplomacy with North Korea, hours after the North said it is not considering any dialogue with the U.S.A department spokesperson presented the position when asked to comment on a statement by North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon that Pyongyang is not considering any contact with Washington.In response to an inquiry by the Seoul-based Yonhap News, the spokesperson said that the U.S. is aware of the reports.The spokesperson added that the U.S. remains open to diplomacy and hopes North Korea will respond positively to U.S. efforts for dialogue.The department issued a similar position the previous day after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Yo-jong, criticized the U.S. for having "the wrong expectations" for dialogue.Department spokesperson Ned Price said Tuesday that Washington remains hopeful that North Korea will positively respond to its outreach, adding it has not changed its view on diplomacy.