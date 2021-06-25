S. Korea's Consumer Sentiment Rises for Sixth Month in June

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer sentiment rose for the sixth consecutive month in June to hit the highest point in three years and five months.According to the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the composite consumer sentiment index(CCSI) came in at 110-point-three for June, up five-point-one points from the previous month.The index grew for the sixth straight month since December and marked the highest level since January 2018, when it came to 110-point-seven.A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists.The central bank said the index gained on expectations for an economic recovery amid strong exports and ongoing COVID-19 vaccinations.The index gauging people's future outlook on household spending rose five points to 113 in June to hit a nine-year high.Meanwhile, a subindex measuring people's future outlook on housing prices, which is not factored into the consumer sentiment index, rose three points on-month to 127 in June to post growth for the second consecutive month.