US ITC Approves Anti-dumping Tariffs on Tire Imports from S. Korea

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The U.S. International Trade Commission(ITC) has approved anti-dumping tariffs on car tires imported from South Korea and other countries.According to an ITC statement, the commission decided on Wednesday that U.S. manufacturers are "materially injured" by imports of passenger vehicle and light truck tires from South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.The ITC also found subsidized passenger tires from Vietnam injure domestic manufacturers.The U.S. Commerce Department will issue anti-dumping duty orders on imports of these products from South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand, and a countervailing duty order on imports of tires from Vietnam.The ITC decision comes about a month after the department said it will impose anti-dumping tariffs of between 14-point-72 percent and 27-point-05 percent on tires from South Korea.The United Steelworkers(USW) representing workers at U.S. tire plants, which filed the related petitions in 2020, claimed that the U.S. imported four-point-four billion dollars in tires from the four nations that year.The USW said imports from the four countries had risen about 20 percent since 2017, reaching 85-point-three million tires in 2019.