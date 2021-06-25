Menu Content

Top Diplomat Calls for Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions in Vietnam

Write: 2021-06-24 09:14:03Update: 2021-06-24 10:29:39

Top Diplomat Calls for Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions in Vietnam

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong called for Vietnam's cooperation in addressing the difficulties of South Korean businesspeople in the country, such as the extended COVID-19 quarantine period and other entry restrictions.

Chung told reporters that he made the request on Wednesday during meetings with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son and President Ngyuyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi.

The top minister, who is on a tour of three Asian nations, reportedly said at the meetings that the four-week quarantine period after arriving in the country is too long. 

The Vietnamese side pledged to do its best to ensure that there would be no inconveniences for South Korean business activities. 

Chung also asked Vietnam to ease the closures of factories operated by South Korean companies and strongly requested equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for South Koreans staying in the country long-term.
