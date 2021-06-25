S. Korea, France Agree to Expand Cooperation in Supply Chain, Digital Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and France have agreed to expand cooperation in key industrial sectors such as hydrogen, semiconductors and materials.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday, the agreement was made during a meeting between Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee and her French counterpart Franck Riester in Paris.The ministry said that the two sides agreed to expand joint cooperation projects to secure a stable global supply chain.The two countries also agreed to bolster trade ties ahead of the World Trade Organization's 12th ministerial conference slated for November this year.In addition, they agreed to strengthen cooperation and corporate exchanges in the fields of fifth-generation networks, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence to better cope with the changing global business environment.Minister Yoo also submitted South Korea's candidature letter to the Bureau International des Expositions(BIE) to host the World Expo in 2030 during her visit.