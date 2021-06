Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) climbed to a new intraday high on Thursday.As of 9:01 a.m., the index stood at three-thousand-283-point-75, up seven-point-56 points, or point-23 percent, from the previous day.The index started the session at three-thousand-281-point-47, up five-point-28 points, or point-16 percent, and climbed further to hit a fresh intraday high in eight days.The Korean stock market appears to have been boosted by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks the previous day, which helped dispel investors' concern about the Fed possibly tightening monetary policy.