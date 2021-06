Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases in South Korea remained in the 600s for the second day, amid continued reports of clusters from day-to-day interactions.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday, 610 additional people tested positive, raising the country's cumulative caseload to 153-thousand-155.Of the new cases, 576 were local infections while 34 were from overseas. Around 78 percent of local transmissions were reported in the Seoul metro area.Authorities are also keeping a close eye on situations overseas amid the rapid expansion of the virus' Delta variant, which is reportedly more transmissible.One more person succumbed to the virus, with the death toll now standing at two-thousand-eight and the fatality rate at one-point-31 percent.