Politics

Fmr. Prosecutor-General Yoon Keeps Lead among Potential Pres. Candidates

Write: 2021-06-24 10:47:46Update: 2021-06-24 14:01:22

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl remains the most favored potential candidate in next year's presidential election, a recent poll has shown, albeit with a narrower margin. 

According to Realmeter's survey of two-thousand-14 adults nationwide on Monday and Tuesday, 32-point-three percent of respondents said they supported Yoon, which is down two-point-eight percentage points from a previous survey two weeks earlier.

Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung came in second with 22-point-eight percent, down point-three percentage points. Former ruling Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Nak-yon ranked third at eight-point-four percent.

Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) Chairman Choe Jae-hyeong, who is reportedly considering a bid, came in sixth at three-point-six percent. Support for Choe more than doubled from one-point-five percent two weeks earlier.

When placing Yoon against Governor Lee, Yoon won 47-point-seven percent of support against Lee's 35-point-one percent.

The survey, commissioned by OhmyNews, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points.
