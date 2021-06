Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl, who is considered a strong opposition contender in next year's presidential race, is set to formally announce his bid next week.Yoon - through a spokesperson - said Thursday he will explain to the public the path he will take moving forward. He is also expected to clarify whether he will join the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) in running for the top office.The announcement is set to be made at 1:00 p.m. next Tuesday at the Maeheon Yun Bong-gil Memorial Museum, which commemorates the late independence activist.His entry into politics would come about four months after Yoon resigned as prosecutor-general on March 4.