Pres. Moon Will Push for Peace on Peninsula through Term's End

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has expressed his intent to focus on establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula until his term ends next spring.In an interview with U.S. news magazine Time, Moon said that “constant dialogue and communication” with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have led to “mutual trust” and suggested vaccine diplomacy as a means of bringing the North back to dialogue.The weekly unveiled on its website Wednesday the cover of its July edition featuring Moon, with the title, “Final Offer: South Korea's Moon Jae-in Makes a Last Push for Peace with the North.”The weekly introduced efforts made by the Moon administration to secure peace on the peninsula.The report said since the launch of the Joe Biden administration in the U.S., Moon has sought to re-energize the stalled peace process. But with South Korea set to elect a new president next March, Moon does not have much time left to complete the process.Moon told Time that he knows he doesn’t have much time, adding that the peace his country has now is very fragile and could be shaken at any time.