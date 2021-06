Photo : YONHAP News

The summer’s rainy season is set to begin next month.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) made the projection in a briefing on Thursday.Initially, monsoon season was forecast to begin at the end of this month but the KMA adjusted that projection as the force of cold and dry air in the northern regions remained stronger than the North Pacific high pressure.The weather agency said it was difficult to call the recent rain showers monsoon rains because they were not caused by a stationary front.In particular, the agency said sudden showers that pounded the nation on Tuesday and Wednesday came as cold and heavy air remained in the nation. It forecast that inland areas are expected to see continuous, sudden showers until monsoon season begins.