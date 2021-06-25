Economy Labor Pushing for Minimum Wage of 10,800 Won Per Hour Next Year

South Korea's labor sector is pursuing an increase in the minimum wage for next year to ten-thousand-800 won per hour.



Labor representatives on the Minimum Wage Commission revealed the amount set for its first proposal on Thursday in a news conference. The figure is 23-point-nine percent higher than this year’s minimum hourly wage of eight-thousand-720 won.



The representatives said economic inequality and polarization are worsening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding the minimum wage must be sharply raised to address such issues, as well as to increase income and boost consumption.



Deliberations on next year’s minimum wage are carried out with management and labor, with each bringing their own proposals before ironing out the differences.



Management has yet to reveal its proposal for next year but is likely to seek a rate similar to this year’s. The Minimum Wage Commission will continue deliberations on Thursday.