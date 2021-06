Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) has assessed that the nation is in the early stages of an inflow of the COVID-19 Delta variant.KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said in an online briefing on Thursday that a total of 190 cases were confirmed as the Delta variant in the country, citing that three were domestic transmissions.Jeong stressed the need to block imported cases of the strain and prevent its spread in the nation as it is circulating fast around the globe.Currently, the Delta variant has been reported in some 80 countries, including Britain and the U.S.The latest studies have found that the variant spreads faster, both indoors and outdoors, than the original COVID-19 strain and the Alpha variant.