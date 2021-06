Photo : YONHAP News

Actor Ahn Sung-ki was announced as a winner of the BrandLaureate Award on Tuesday.In a ceremony held in Seoul, Ahn became the first South Korean to win the award, which is organized by Malaysia-based The World Brands Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to developing brands in diverse fields.The BrandLaureate Awards recognize individuals, organizations and corporations that hold high international brand value.Previous recipients include A-list actors such as Jackie Chan, Tom Cruise and Harrison Ford.