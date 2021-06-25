Law Banning Tada's Ride-Hailing Service Ruled Constitutional

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has ruled unanimously that a law which effectively bans ride-hailing company Tada’s services is in accordance with the Constitution.The decision on Thursday came 13 months after Value Creators & Company, the operator of Tada, and its parent company SoCar filed a constitutional petition against a revision of the Passenger Transport Service Act that was adopted by the National Assembly two months earlier.Under the revision, a transport platform operator can only use eleven to 15 seat rental vans for the purpose of tourism and for a duration of at least six hours, with the vehicles to be rented or returned at an airport or seaport.It essentially banned Tada’s ride-offering service, which had been used for shorter distances than for longer travel. It used sedans to transport passengers without restrictions on location.In its decision, the Constitutional Court said ride-hailing operators, while providing overlapping services as that of the taxi industry, had not been under the same regulations, prompting growing social conflicts.SoCar said it respects the court’s decision.