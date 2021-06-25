KDCA: Gov't Considering Booster Shots to Target COVID-19 Variants

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it is considering booster shots as part of efforts to better respond to variants of COVID-19 and enhance immunity.Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong revealed the move in a regular briefing on Thursday, adding authorities are monitoring similar moves in other countries as they consider which vaccines to use as a booster and at what intervals.Jeong said the government is considering setting up booster vaccination plans based on the outcomes of clinical trials when the results become available.The government is also reviewing plans on how many vaccines to secure next year, given various scenarios regarding booster inoculation, she said.The KDCA chief signaled authorities are also open to cross vaccination, citing research that supports its impact on immunity and response to COVID-19 variants.