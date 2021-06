Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said on Thursday that the U.S. commitment to the alliance with South Korea remains ironclad 71 years after the start of the Korean War, calling it "the linchpin of peace" for the region and the world.Department spokesperson John Kirby made the remarks in a press briefing as the allies mark the anniversary of the start of the Korean War on Friday.The spokesperson said for the past 71 years, the U.S.' commitment to the alliance has been ironclad, built on the shared sacrifice of Americans and South Koreans.He added that the U.S.-South Korea alliance is the linchpin of peace, security and prosperity for Northeast Asia and a free and open Indo-Pacific, as well as across the world.