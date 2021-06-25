Moon Set to Attend Virtual SICA Summit Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is set to attend a group summit with the leaders of eight Central American countries on Friday via video link.According to the presidential office, Moon will take part in the Fourth South Korea-Central American Integration System, or SICA, Summit, at the invitation of Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado. Costa Rica is the chair country of SICA for the first half of this year.The presidential office earlier said it would be the first multilateral summit with Latin American countries since the launch of the Moon administration. It is also the group's first joint summit with South Korea since 2010.The top office said the leaders plan to discuss ways for inclusive and sustainable economic recovery following COVID-19 and future cooperation between SICA and South Korea.Composed of Costa Rica, Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and the Dominican Republic, SICA was founded in 1991 with the goal of integrating and advancing the Central American region.